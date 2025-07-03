Orange Middle East And Africa Releases Its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report:“Cultivating Impact” For Inclusive And Sustainable Development

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) ( ) unveils its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. Entitled“Cultivating Impact”, the report illustrates Orange's commitment to a sustainable, inclusive transformation grounded in the realities of the 17 countries in which the brand operates.

A transformation rooted in usage, skills, and territories

The report comes at a pivotal time for Africa and the Middle East, where digital, energy, economic and financial transitions are driving deep and progressive societal shifts. One clear guiding principle emerges: human-centered digital technology. It takes shape in everyday uses, built on access to resilient, optimized, and low-carbon digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to the circular economy through the recovery, refurbishment, and recycling of network and mobile equipment allowing millions to fully experience the digital age, even in the most remote areas. This transformation is accelerated by solutions such as Max it, OMEA's super-app as a new lever for inclusion, Orange Money and Orange Bank Africa for financial inclusion, and Orange Energies for energy inclusion.

A commitment rooted in the realities of Africa and the Middle East

Throughout the report, OMEA's role as a key player in regional transformation is reflected in a clear and committed vision: a development model that combines economic performance with social responsibility. In the 17 countries where the Group operates, Orange works closely with local realities to meet the specific needs of each territory.

Driven by its 18,000 employees, this shared ambition is embodied in the company's operations and in the #OrangeEngageforChange program, which rallies employees around high-impact, socially driven projects. This culture of impact is also reflected in the millions of opportunities made available to youth, women, and entrepreneurs through free inclusion initiatives like the Orange Digital Centers, which have already trained and supported 1.2 million people. The company's commitment also translates into concrete actions in health, culture, ecosystem preservation, and community resilience.

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, comments:“Cultivating impact means anchoring our mission in people's daily lives by turning our commitments into meaningful, lasting actions. In 2025 we will continue, together, to accelerate this positive transformation to build a fairer, more inclusive, and more resilient future.”

Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director, CSR, Orange Digital Center and Communications for Orange Middle East and Africa, concludes:“Our responsibility is to act in a way that is concrete, measurable, and aligned with local challenges. Every action we take only matters if it brings tangible progress for women, youth, entrepreneurs, and the communities we serve.”

To discover and download Orange Middle East and Africa's 2024 CSR report: Rapport RSE OMEA 2024 - EN ( )

About Orange Middle-East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.