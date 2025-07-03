Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Head Understands US Cutting Off Ukraine Aid


2025-07-03 08:44:58
(MENAFN) NATO’s newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has expressed his full understanding of the United States prioritizing its internal interests.

However, he emphasized that European nations cannot continue sustaining Ukraine in its ongoing struggle with Russia without substantial assistance from Washington.

Rutte’s comments were made during a Wednesday interview with a news agency.

Addressing concerns raised by reports that the U.S. has reduced key military support to Kiev — including shipments of artillery rounds, air defense ammunition, and missile systems — Rutte acknowledged America's stance.

“I totally understand that the US always has to make sure that their own interests are covered,” the NATO leader stated. Nonetheless, he insisted that “flexibility” was essential in the current geopolitical climate.

Rutte highlighted the urgency of support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of defense equipment.

“In the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get when it comes to ammunition and to air defense systems,” he asserted, reinforcing the idea that transatlantic cooperation remains vital for Kiev’s defense strategy.

Adding context, the news agency noted that Matthew Whitaker, Washington’s representative to NATO, indicated the aid cutbacks align with President Donald Trump’s inward-focused policy agenda.

This pivot reflects a broader shift in U.S. foreign engagement, suggesting a reassessment of priorities that may significantly impact the course of the Ukraine conflict.

