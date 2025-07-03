403
Jordan stops seventeen individuals from smuggling Narcotic Pills
(MENAFN) Jordanian authorities foiled three drug smuggling attempts and carried out nationwide raids on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals and the seizure of close to 230,000 narcotic pills, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
The largest haul, consisting of 100,000 pills, was intercepted at the Jaber border crossing with Syria. Additional discoveries included 90,000 pills hidden inside tobacco containers and 15,000 pills concealed within women’s clothing on a bus entering Jordan through the same crossing.
Other simultaneous operations throughout the country led to the confiscation of an additional 23,000 pills, 188 packs of hashish, along with cocaine and crystal meth.
The PSD reiterated its dedication to combating drug smuggling and dismantling trafficking networks. Sharing a 367-kilometer border with Syria, Jordan has witnessed a rise in narcotics trafficking since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.
Earlier this year, Jordan and Syria agreed to establish a joint security committee aimed at securing their shared border, combating arms and drug smuggling, and curbing the return of Islamic State militants.
