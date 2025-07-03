Yzi Labs Invests With DRW, Tradeweb, Goldman Sachs, DTCC, Citadel In Digital Asset's Latest Round

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Digital Asset is the creator of the Canton Network , the only public L1 network built from the ground up with configurable on-chain privacy. As of June 2025, Canton has supported tokenized real-world assets with a total value locked (TVL) of trillions of dollars, including over $1.5 trillion in monthly tokenized U.S. Treasury repo activity. The network has seen notable growth over the past year with nearly 400 participants across its ecosystem , including global leaders in both traditional and decentralized finance.

The blockchain space has long lacked a solution that allows regulated financial institutions to operate on-chain without compromising privacy, control, or compliance. Traditional public blockchains are too transparent for sensitive financial data, while private chains lack interoperability and scalability. By allowing institutions to tailor privacy settings to their specific needs, Canton overcomes the primary barrier to blockchain adoption: the conflict between transparency and financial confidentiality.

This funding will allow Digital Asset to expand the Canton Network's infrastructure, onboard new institutions more quickly, and support the composability and interoperability required to bring billions of dollars of real-world assets on-chain. Over the next 12 to 18 months, there will be additional live deployments from major financial players, interoperability between applications across nodes, and a meaningful expansion into new global markets.

"Through this investment, YZi Labs is proud to support the mission of bringing tokenized real-world assets into the financial mainstream, and to contribute to the broader goal of advancing global institutional adoption." said Ella Zhang , Head of YZi Labs.

"This investment from YZi Labs reinforces the growing demand for blockchain infrastructure that meets the rigorous standards of global financial markets," said Yuval Rooz , Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset. "Their deep conviction in foundational Web3 infrastructure, global track record in scaling emerging technologies, and expertise in accelerating blockchain adoption make them an ideal partner as we expand Canton's reach. With this new backing, we're advancing our mission to bring trillions of dollars more in real-world assets on-chain, creating a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem."

About YZi Labs

YZi Labs manages over $10 billion in assets globally. Our investment philosophy emphasizes impact first-we believe that meaningful returns will naturally follow. We invest in ventures at every stage, prioritizing those with solid fundamentals in Web3, AI, and biotech.

YZi Labs' portfolio covers over 300 projects from over 25 countries across six continents. More than 65 of YZi Labs' portfolio companies have gone through our incubation programs. For more information, follow YZi Labs on .

About Digital Asset Holdings

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer one blockchain with privacy, and a founding member of its Global Synchronizer Foundation, Digital Asset has been a pioneer of this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the first public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance-uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Global Synchronizer Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. Initially developed by Digital Asset and now open-sourced, Canton supports decentralized governance and collaborative app development. By overcoming the limitations of existing blockchains, it unlocks new efficiencies for regulated institutions and facilitates the convergence between traditional finance and institutional crypto.

