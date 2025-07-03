Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions at fireworks warehouse cause missing of seven people

2025-07-03 07:53:43
(MENAFN) Local authorities reported that seven people are missing following multiple explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California on Tuesday, which triggered a wildfire.

The blasts occurred at a facility in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento, sparking the fire around 6 p.m. local time in the town of Esparto.

As of Wednesday noon, the fire remained uncontrolled, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Officials in Yolo County issued mandatory evacuation orders within a one-mile radius of the site. The County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the explosions continue.

By late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire confirmed that seven people were still unaccounted for, with emergency teams actively searching for them.

The incident also led to power outages affecting nearly 2,200 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the surrounding region.

