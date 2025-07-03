403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosions at fireworks warehouse cause missing of seven people
(MENAFN) Local authorities reported that seven people are missing following multiple explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California on Tuesday, which triggered a wildfire.
The blasts occurred at a facility in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento, sparking the fire around 6 p.m. local time in the town of Esparto.
As of Wednesday noon, the fire remained uncontrolled, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Officials in Yolo County issued mandatory evacuation orders within a one-mile radius of the site. The County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the explosions continue.
By late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire confirmed that seven people were still unaccounted for, with emergency teams actively searching for them.
The incident also led to power outages affecting nearly 2,200 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the surrounding region.
The blasts occurred at a facility in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento, sparking the fire around 6 p.m. local time in the town of Esparto.
As of Wednesday noon, the fire remained uncontrolled, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Officials in Yolo County issued mandatory evacuation orders within a one-mile radius of the site. The County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to stay clear of the area for several days as investigations into the explosions continue.
By late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire confirmed that seven people were still unaccounted for, with emergency teams actively searching for them.
The incident also led to power outages affecting nearly 2,200 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the surrounding region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment