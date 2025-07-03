Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Anticipates Attending ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

2025-07-03 07:53:17
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to take part in the upcoming 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) scheduled for Friday in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, as announced by Türkiye’s communications director.

The gathering, organized around the theme “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future," aims to unite leaders from member countries to engage in discussions about enhancing regional collaboration.

Key topics will include climate change, commerce, transportation infrastructure, and institutional reforms, Fahrettin Altun conveyed on X.

During the summit, Erdogan is anticipated to give a keynote address and engage in one-on-one talks with other presidents and prime ministers, Altun further stated.

In addition to the ECO member states, the summit will also host observer nations, such as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), along with delegates from various international bodies, the Turkish official highlighted.

