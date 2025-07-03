Chennai Court Reserves Bail Verdict In High-Profile Drug Case Involving Actors Srikanth And Krishna

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 3 (IANS) A local court in Chennai on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail petitions filed by Tamil film actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were recently arrested in connection with a high-profile drug case.

The decision was deferred following strong objections raised by the prosecution against granting them bail.

During the hearing, legal representatives for both actors argued extensively in their defence. Krishna's counsel informed the court that the actor had undergone a medical examination, which reportedly confirmed that he had not consumed any narcotic substances.

Srikanth's lawyer submitted that his client had fully cooperated with the police throughout the investigation and that no drugs were recovered from his possession.

However, the prosecution firmly opposed bail, citing the gravity of the offences and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court announced that it would reserve its decision on the bail pleas. Actor Krishna was arrested by the Nungambakkam Police of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Thursday, June 26, 2025, along with his associate Kevin, after narcotics were seized from the latter. The arrests followed the discovery of incriminating WhatsApp chats linking the duo to a wider drug network.

Actor Srikanth, also known as Sridhar Krishnamachari, had been arrested on Monday, June 23. The investigation into the case originated from a violent altercation between two groups at a bar in Nungambakkam last month.

During the probe, eight individuals, including a former AIADMK functionary named Prasad, were arrested. Police discovered that Prasad was involved in multiple crimes, including attempted murder, job fraud, and extortion.

Further inquiry revealed his links to a drug cartel led by Prado alias Pradeep and his associates, including a Ghanaian national, John, operating out of Bengaluru.

According to police, Prasad had been procuring cocaine from the cartel for over three years and supplying it to a close circle of acquaintances, including actor Srikanth. Financial records and electronic evidence reportedly established this connection.

Actor Krishna, who had been absconding, appeared before the police at the Thousand Lights station on June 25, following a summons.

After undergoing a medical examination, he was interrogated and later arrested based on what the police described as“clinching evidence.” The GCP stated that Krishna had procured drugs, used them, and distributed them among his friends. His associate, Kevin, was charged with the procurement, consumption, and sale of narcotics.

Police seized a substantial quantity of drugs from Kevin, including 0.5 grams of cocaine, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.75 grams of MDMA, 2.4 grams of OG ganja, and 30 grams of regular ganja.

Other items recovered included ziplock covers, weighing machines, Rs 45,200 in cash, a laptop, and a mobile phone. Authorities also alleged that Krishna actively participated in WhatsApp groups dedicated to drug use, where he shared details about drug consumption, including timing and location.

The arrests were reportedly based on bank transaction records, forensic evidence, and the narcotics seized.