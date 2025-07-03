Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump is scheduled to host five African leaders in Washington

2025-07-03 05:52:45
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to hold talks with the presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in Washington, D.C., from July 9 to 11, according to a news report.

If this meeting proceeds as planned, it will be the first Trump-Africa summit during his second term in office.

The discussions are expected to concentrate on expanding U.S. economic interests in West Africa’s critical minerals industry, alongside addressing regional security concerns.

In addition, preparations are underway for a broader U.S.-Africa summit set to take place in September in New York.

Separately, a major peace agreement was signed recently in Washington between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, aiming to end over three decades of conflict in the Great Lakes area.

