403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Ukraine’s Presidents Hold Key Talks
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation on Wednesday to address the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and key developments in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
Sisi underscored the critical importance of achieving diplomatic and political resolutions to conflicts, emphasizing the need "to prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis," referring specifically to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Egyptian leader reiterated Egypt's "full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible," the statement added.
The two leaders also reviewed broader regional dynamics, particularly the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Both leaders stressed "the necessity of upholding the ceasefire" and resuming talks to work toward a peaceful resolution.
Additionally, the conversation included discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.
This phone call comes amid mounting international pressure for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has raged since February 2022.
Sisi underscored the critical importance of achieving diplomatic and political resolutions to conflicts, emphasizing the need "to prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis," referring specifically to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Egyptian leader reiterated Egypt's "full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible," the statement added.
The two leaders also reviewed broader regional dynamics, particularly the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Both leaders stressed "the necessity of upholding the ceasefire" and resuming talks to work toward a peaceful resolution.
Additionally, the conversation included discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.
This phone call comes amid mounting international pressure for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has raged since February 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment