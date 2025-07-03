President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Highway
Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the completed works.
The existing road was 101 kilometers long, while the newly constructed highway spans 81.7 kilometers, reducing the distance by 19.3 kilometers. Designed to meet first-class technical standards, the initial 48 kilometers of the road feature six lanes, with the remaining 33.7 kilometers comprising four lanes. The project includes one interchange, 11 bridges, seven tunnels, six viaducts, underpasses, and other key infrastructure. The total length of the bridges is 1,557 meters. Notably, concrete work on some viaducts was performed using the horizontal sliding formwork method, marking a first in Azerbaijan. The road is also equipped with reinforced concrete and metal guardrails, as well as a lighting system. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, which originates from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangezur corridor highway, connects Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly, and Shusha.
Constructed under the“First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” this highway holds strategic importance for diversifying the national road network and improving transportation links between the region and other parts of the country. Additionally, it forms a vital part of international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. The highway is also expected to significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region.
