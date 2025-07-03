ITALY, SIGEP WORLD 2026: IT's GELATO WORLD CUP YEAR, PIZZA (R)EVOLUTION IS BACK, INDIA AS GUEST COUNTRY

MENAFN - PR Newswire), the international event organized by, showcases the very best of

India , nominated as Guest Country at the 2026 edition, will play a key role.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG , announced: "In 2025, the show hosted 1,300 exhibiting brands from 33 countries in 30 halls, welcoming an audience of professionals from 160 countries. For 2026, the internationalization strategy has been strengthened even further."

Marco Carniello, CBO IEG , added: "It will begin on November 6th at the Italian Embassy in Madrid with the SIGEP World roadshow aimed at the Spanish foodservice business community." Meanwhile, in support of growing international interest, additional direct air connections to Rimini have been introduced between Munich and Spain .

"Gelato, the Italian frozen dessert, will be the protagonist of Gelato Meets Chains ," explained Flavia Morelli, head of IEG's Food & Beverage division . "A new strategic project that, prior to the show, will feature, among other things, webinars and digital meetings for selected buyers and a guide, compiled by UIF and ACOMAG, on the economic, operational and image advantages of including gelato on menus."

SIGEP World will also assert its role as the true artisanal foodservice industry authority with SIGEP Vision, the "Lorenzo Cagnoni" Innovation Award and an international area for start-ups and talks .

Photo:

Logo: