QNB Recognised Among Top 1000 Banks Worldwide By The Banker

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has demonstrated its financial strength and leadership by securing a place among the world's top banks in The Banker magazine's Top 1000 Global Bank Rankings 2025.

Based on end-of-year 2024 audited financials, QNB ranked 78th globally by Tier One Capital, maintaining its position among the top-performing banks worldwide. Regionally, the Group was ranked 4th in the Middle East by Tier One Capital, while continuing to lead in Qatar, by placing 1st for both Tier One Capital and Total Assets.

The Banker's annual rankings are considered the most comprehensive benchmarks for global banking performance. This recognition reflects the Group's consistent financial stability, strong capital position, and its continued focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders and customers alike.

Commenting on the ranking, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication stated:“Our strong and sustained performance is a direct result of our prudent strategy, customer-centric approach, and robust financial fundamentals. Being ranked among the top banks globally reinforces our ambition to expand our global presence and remain the leading financial institution in the region.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across three continents, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.