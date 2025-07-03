Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Signals Intent to Broaden Ties with Saudi Arabia

2025-07-03 04:06:49
(MENAFN) Iran expressed its intent to broaden ties with Saudi Arabia across all sectors, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sending a formal message to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The communication was delivered by Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji, as reported by media. The message emphasized the importance of “developing and strengthening ties in all areas,” according to the broadcaster.

The diplomatic channels between the two nations were officially restored in September 2023, marking the first time since their severance of relations in 2016. The two countries had announced the restoration of full diplomatic ties on March 10, 2023, following a landmark agreement brokered by China in Beijing.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated in 2016 when Riyadh severed ties after attacks on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. The attacks were a response to Saudi Arabia’s execution of Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shiite cleric convicted on charges related to terrorism.

