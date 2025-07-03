403
Lee Jae-myung Advocates Dialogue with North Korea
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced on Thursday his commitment to pursuing a "mutually beneficial" trade agreement with the United States, as well as initiating dialogue with North Korea to foster "peace and coexistence" across the Korean Peninsula, according to local media coverage.
During a press briefing commemorating his first month in office, Lee emphasized that his government would strive to achieve balanced outcomes in trade discussions with the US.
These efforts will be grounded in what he described as "the principles of pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests," as reported by a news agency.
His comments were made as Seoul and Washington continue efforts to renegotiate the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump, with a resolution deadline approaching on July 8.
In a move toward easing inter-Korean tensions, Lee announced that his administration had halted propaganda loudspeaker transmissions at the border—an initial gesture aimed at promoting peace in the region.
Lee voiced optimism that this conciliatory action could help establish conditions for renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
"Just as North Korea responded to the government's recent preemptive suspension of propaganda broadcasts, a virtuous cycle of peace is possible," he stated.
“We will reopen inter-Korean communication and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation,” he added.
President Lee came to power last month following his victory in a snap presidential election, which was held after the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon was ousted from office following his declaration of martial law in December.
