Soham Parekh, Who? Consultant Earns ₹2.5 Lakh Per Day From 5 Jobs, Shares Success Mantra, 'Lie, Cheat, And Steal'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Soham Parekh is facing backlash after Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi accused him of moonlighting . Parekh, holding a master's degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, has allegedly been working at multiple startups at once and“scamming” them. Now, another US entrepreneur has slammed Parekh.

AI investor Deedy Das has called Soham Parekh the“tip of the iceberg”. According to him, there are thousands of Soham Parekhs that people don't know about.

Das has shared the tricks some“overemployed” people use to manage multiple remote jobs. These include using mouse jugglers, which are small devices that keep a computer's cursor moving slightly so it doesn't go idle. This makes it seem like the user is active even if they're away from the desk.

Das also alleges that such employees use AI tools, keep cameras off and take leave in the first week. They block calendars as“focus time”, keep their LinkedIn profile 'obscure' and outsource tasks. While they work fast, they deliver at a slow pace. Such employees often reply with“nothing from my end” during meetings.

Das has shared screenshots of a Reddit discussion where an employee brags about earning $800,000 ( ₹6.85 crore) a year by having five jobs. Das also mentions that the Reddit community, which hosts the discussion, has more than five lakh members.

The Reddit user, a data expert with 15 years of experience, has shared how they went from earning three job salaries to five and now make over $3,000 ( ₹2.5 lakh) a day.

Working fully remote, the user avoids office visits and unnecessary meetings. Calling themselves a“consultant”, they handle only the main tasks and stay away from daily calls. They manage their time well, work across US time zones and stay alert throughout the day to deliver results.

The user claims their success comes from strong skills, focus, and smart work habits, especially during the three years they have managed multiple remote jobs.

“No job should take too much effort (time) relative to the return. This is also tied to stress. Are they demanding things? Unfriendly? Drop them!” the Reddit user wrote.

“I've never failed a background check. Just lie...Interviews should be gamified. Lie, cheat, and steal. Use AI,” suggests the user.

LinkedIn reactions

Many LinkedIn users reacted to Deedy Das' post.

“This trend is often a symptom of failed leadership, not just deceitful employees. Founders sometimes splurge on hiring as soon as they're funded, which can lead to poorly defined positions,” wrote one of them.

“With efficiency boosts with AI up to 10x and not much change in expectations by employers, this seems to be bound to happen,” wrote another.

One user commented,“Looking busy by showing up to work is how many have built their careers and it's hardly a new thing. All some unscrupulous remote workers have done is take it to the nth degree.”