China Goes After Marcos Ally Over South China Sea

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – Adding fuel to a raging fire over the South China Sea, China this week imposed sanctions against a key ally of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who was instrumental in passing the Philippines' maritime zones act. The move is seen here as a politically aggressive act at a time when both sides had been seeking to calm territorial tensions.

Beijing has accused former Senator Francis Tolentino, who ran unsuccessfully for re-election to the Senate under Marcos's ticket in May, of espousing allegedly unacceptable behavior on issues related to the South China Sea, and barred him from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau, China's foreign ministry said in imposing the sanctions on Tuesday.

“For quite some time, driven by selfish interests, a handful of anti-China politicians in the Philippines have made malicious remarks and moves on issues related to China that are detrimental to China's interests and China-Philippines relations,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that Tolentino showed“his egregious conduct on China-related issues,” but failed to point out the specific actions on the Filipino legislator's part that led to the action.

“The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the statement said.

Tolentino campaigned on a nationalist platform questioning China's aggressive behavior in the South China Sea. In November last year he accused China of misleading the international community by accusing the Philippines of allowing itself to be used as an American proxy in a race for power in the strategic sea region.