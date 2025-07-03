EU's Champions League: Sweden, Czech Republic, And Greece Score Big Against Smoking
“Brussels is obsessed with prohibition and ignores the evidence right in front of them. Lives are being lost because the EU refuses to follow the science,” said WVA Director Michael Landl as he handed over the trophies.“Instead of learning from countries that are saving lives, the EU is making life harder for smokers who want to quit.”
Sweden claimed the top spot, becoming the world's first officially smoke-free nation with just 4.5% of Swedish-born adults smoking-a rate five times lower than the European average and achieved 16 years ahead of the EU's own target. The Czech Republic and Greece also took home silverware, having cut smoking rates by 23% and 14% respectively in the last three years through pragmatic, harm reduction-focused strategies.
But while the champions celebrated on the podium, EU leaders remained stuck in the locker room. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, ahead of Ireland's EU Council Presidency next year, outrageously claimed that vaping is as bad as the smoking phenomenon-signalling a worrying direction for future policy. WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández warned,“The EU's refusal to recognise these achievements is a disservice to millions of Europeans who deserve better options to quit smoking.”
With Commissioner Varhelyi confirming that the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) will be revised this term, the WVA urged Brussels to stop missing open goals and start following the lead of Europe's true champions-before more lives are lost off the pitch.
Contact:
Michael Landl
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment