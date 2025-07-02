TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT AT TYSON

Union Secures Best-Ever Agreement at Largest Meat Producer in U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 577 members at Tyson Foods of Amarillo voted by a 93% margin to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that raises wages and expands benefits.

"This victory is what Texas Teamsters are all about - coming together as one so we can fight for a better life for ourselves and our families," said Al Brito, President of Local 577. "Let this be a lesson to everyone else in the meatpacking industry - if you're not happy with work, it doesn't have to stay that way. You can win a better future with the Teamsters."

"If you work in one of the most dangerous industries in the nation, you should be able to support your family and look forward to retirement," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "Teamster strength is critical for working families in the meatpacking industry."

The workers secured the agreement following a credible strike threat at the largest beef processing plant in the U.S. The new contract includes massive improvements, including 32 percent wage increases, more paid time off, and expanded retirement benefits.

"We're the top plant there is, the people who work here are some of the hardest workers there are, and we deserve the best contract," said Connie Hernandez, a member of the Tyson Teamsters Negotiating Committee. "We finally got it, and that makes me proud to be a Teamster."

Teamsters Local 577 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout North Texas. For more information, go to teamsterslocalunion577 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 577

