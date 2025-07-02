403
Crescent City's Summer Estates Auction, July 18-19, With 617 Lots, Online And Live In New Orleans
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Orleans, LA, USA, July 2, 2025 -- A polished aluminum kinetic sculpture by Lin Emery (American/La., 1926-2021); a vibrant oil on canvas painting by Nicola Simbari (Italian, 1927-2012); and a pair of rare Meissen“Schneeballen” covered baluster vases are just a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery's Summer Estates Auction slated for July 18-19, live and online.
The sale consists of 617 lots, pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the South. Featured will be property from the estate of Joseph (Joe) Berrigan III (1955-2025), the esteemed Royal Street, New Orleans antiquarian dealer who passed away in May at age 69; the private collection of a local New Orleans antiquarian; and other fine items from local luminaries.
The untitled (possible Fold Study) polished aluminum kinetic sculpture by Lin Emery carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000, making it the odds-on favorite to be the auction's top lot. Ms. Emery was an American visual artist based in New Orleans best known for her large-scale wind-powered kinetic sculptures and public artworks inspired by the forces of nature. The larger“Fold” sculpture was in the 2013-2014 New Orleans Museum of Art exhibition. Her work can be seen in numerous institutions around the world, including the New Orleans Museum of Art Sculpture Garden.
The oil on canvas painting by Nicola Simbari, titled Sunflowers (1965), is expected to finish at $3,000-$6,000. Simbari is considered by many to be Italy's most important modern artist. Using stunning colors and favoring brilliant tones, he painted with a palette knife and achieved great depth with this technique. His paintings can be found in museums and collections worldwide.
The pair of 19th century Meissen“Schneeballen” covered baluster vases are estimated to fetch $6,000-$12,000. The rest of the auction will consist of the kinds of fine items people have come to expect from Crescent City auctions: English, French, Italian, American and regional furniture; original art by local and regional artists; bronze sculptures; a fine selection of estate jewelry items; and more.
The jewelry category will feature some incredibly unique items, including a dazzling lady's platinum ring having a center mounted 6.68-carat oval unheated blue Ceylon sapphire set within a border of round diamonds (estimate: $25,000-$45,000); some beautiful Edwardian Seed Pearl items not often seen at auction, such as a tiara, a necklace, earrings and others; and three pieces of Tiffany & Co. 18K yellow gold Paloma Picasso olive leaf jewelry that will be sold as one lot (estimate: $1,000-$2,000). There are 12 lots of Tiffany & Co. jewelry in the auction, five of which are Paloma Picasso pieces.
Original paintings by noted local and regional artists will include an untitled (Good and Bad Angels) oil on canvas from around 1962 by the renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988) (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a circa 1914 oil on artist board by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Louisiana Bayou Scene (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).
French painters will also be represented. An 18th century French School Portrait of Francoise Gillione de Montmorency, Duchess of Antin (1704-1768) has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000; while a French/Flemish School pair of oils on canvas from the 17th or 18th century, titled Pair of Peasant Portraits, Husband and Wife Holding Dead Game, are expected to realize $600-$1,200.
Live bidding will be held at the Crescent City Gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting promptly at 10am Central Time both days. Internet bidding will be provided by the company website () and the Crescent City app, as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.
In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, July 9th, through Thursday, July 17th, excluding weekend days, from 10am to 5 pm Central Time. No appointment is necessary.
Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to ....
For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Summer Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, July 18th and 19th, beginning at 10am Central Time both days, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
