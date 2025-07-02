Dubai Airports Hosts Guided Travel Simulation Experience For Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder Under Al Jalila Foundation's Ta'alouf Programme

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 2 July 2025: Dubai Airports organized a guided travel simulation experience at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for a group of children with autism spectrum disorder enrolled in the Ta'alouf Programme. The programme is run by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health. The experience aimed to boost the children's self-confidence and prepare them and their families to travel with ease and peace of mind.

The Ta'alouf Programme, which Al Jalila Foundation launched 13 years ago, serves as a vital pillar in empowering families of people of determination and educators. It equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to understand children's behavioural, psychological and educational needs. The programme supports the integration of people of determination into society, particularly for those facing challenges such as autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, mental delays and others. It focuses on unlocking their potential and turning challenges into opportunities for skill building.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with teams from the oneDXB community, (a network of stakeholders involved in the operations and passenger experience at Dubai International Airport), caregivers, volunteers and airport front-line staff. It aligns with the goals of the UAE Year of the Community and reflects a shared belief in the importance of collective action to create a more inclusive and supportive travel experience for families of people of determination.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: 'This initiative shows the real impact we can make when we work together. Accessibility is not only about physical infrastructure, but also about how we respond to individual needs with empathy and care. A supportive airport environment can make all the difference for a child of determination and their caregivers.'

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, expressed his gratitude to Dubai Airports for partnering on this initiative, which supports people of determination, and their families prepare for airport travel with confidence and ease. He said this step aligns with the UAE's national policy to empower people of determination and integrate them into society and public life, while also reflecting DXB's efforts to enhance accessibility and ease travel experiences for all.

The travel simulation experience is one of several initiatives implemented by Dubai Airports to enhance the travel journey for people of determination and their caregivers. It is part of the airport's commitment to providing a more inclusive and accessible travel environment.

The experience was conducted with the support of trained Guest Experience Ambassadors in a calm and organized setting. This helped participants from Al Jalila Foundation feel more at ease while navigating the airport and preparing for future travel.

During the simulation, families had the opportunity to explore different areas of the airport and ask questions. This helped them build a sense of familiarity and confidence, making future travel experiences less stressful and more positive.

Many people of determination, especially those with autism spectrum disorder, face unique challenges when traveling through airports. These include unfamiliar procedures, sensory stimuli and crowded environments. The simulation experience helps children, and their families become familiar with each stage of the travel journey, from arriving at the airport and completing check-in, passport control and security screening, to reaching the boarding gates and arrival halls. This step-by-step exposure gives them the time they need to adapt at each phase of the process.

This initiative is part of Dubai Airports' strategy to make travel easier and more inclusive for everyone. Through its We All Meet the World Differently campaign, Dubai Airports adopts inclusive practices and provides continuous training for employees to ensure support for travellers with both visible and invisible challenges at every stage of their journey, from arrival to boarding.

Dubai International Airport is the first international airport in the world to be awarded the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). These achievements reflect Dubai Airports' commitment to supporting neurodivergent travellers and their families and to reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the most inclusive and accessible cities in the world.

