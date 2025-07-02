Okalio Mining Launches The Solana Speedy Mining Plan, SOL Ecosystem Benefits Arrive In 24 Hours!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the rapid rise of Solana in the global blockchain payment and DePIN ecosystem, the daily active addresses on the chain have broken through the historical high, and the main network TPS continues to lead, and Ethereum ecosystem users and developers have migrated to Solana in large numbers. According to CoinMetrics data, in the last week of June alone, the transaction volume on the Solana chain surged by nearly 260%, and the ecological token SOL attracted more than $1 billion in short-term funds in a single week. At this explosive growth node, Okalio Mining officially launched the world's first "Solana Speedy Mining" plan, which supports users to quickly receive SOL ecosystem benefits within 24 hours. On the first day of launch, the amount of computing power subscription exceeded $8 million!

Hertfordshire, England, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Okalio Mining's "Solana Speedy Mining"?

"Solana Speedy Mining" is a high-performance cloud mining solution launched by Okalio Mining, open to ordinary users with no technical background and no equipment investment needs. Users do not need to deploy mining machines. By registering and subscribing to designated contracts, they can remotely access Solana's high-performance mainnet mining income system and enjoy stable output and SOL ecological rewards.

Three core advantages of "Solana Speedy Mining":

Quickly grasp the SOL ecological dividend

As DePIN, DeFi and other ecosystems accelerate their migration to the Solana network, the demand for on-chain mining has exploded. Okalio Mining builds an ultra-low latency access environment through global node deployment. Users can start computing power after registration without waiting or configuring complex hardware.

Intelligent hedging of market fluctuations

When the SOL price fluctuates violently or the network is congested, Okalio Mining's built-in AI intelligent scheduling system can automatically switch to high-yield currencies or balance mining configurations to minimize volatility risks and achieve stable income output.

Automatic settlement of income, transparent and fee-free

Okalio Mining adopts real-time income monitoring and intelligent allocation algorithm, dynamically optimizes the settlement path according to the gas fee and reward fluctuation on the SOL chain, and automatically distributes daily income without hidden fees, so that the income can be truly "visible and obtainable".

Sample plan

Experience contract: Invest $100 | Net income $106.8

Basic contract: Invest $500 | Net income

Advanced contract: Invest $3,000 | Net income $3,960

Prepaid contract: Invest $5,000 | Net income $7,420

Professional contract: Invest $10,000 | Net income $17,580







Three newly upgraded user support services

Sign up to get a $10 new user bonus , which can be used directly for computing power subscription;

7x24 hours manual customer service online, global users respond without time difference;

1-day, 2-day, 5-day fast contract launch, suitable for short-term testing and arbitrage operations.

About Okalio Mining

Founded in 2017, Okalio Mining is the world's leading digital asset cloud computing platform, supporting remote mining services for more than 10 mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, SOL, etc. With years of technology accumulation and node resource accumulation, Okalio Mining has provided stable income solutions for more than millions of users.

Visit? now to receive a $10 welcome bonus and start your Solana high-speed mining journey!







Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment solicitation, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry risk, including potential loss of capital. Always conduct due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

CONTACT: Name: Lyra Chronusk Email: ... Job Title: Marketing President