Higher Colleges Of Technology And Saal.Ai Forge Strategic Partnership To Build The UAE's Next Generation Of AI Talent



The collaboration aims to prepare UAE nationals for the industry, providing them practical experience and training in artificial intelligence and big data systems. The agreement was officially signed during a ceremony held at the Higher Colleges of Technology campus.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, July, 2025: In a major step toward advancing the UAE's innovation ecosystem and higher education landscape, the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the largest higher education institution in the UAE, has signed a strategic partnership with Saal, a cognitive technology company under the Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG). The collaboration aims to equip Emirati students with future-ready skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at the HCT campus, reinforcing both institutions' commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting the UAE's transformation into a knowledge-based economy. This initiative aligns with the UAE Year of Community and the nation's broader goals to accelerate innovation, empower youth, and foster impactful partnerships between academia and technology leaders.

At the heart of this collaboration is the integration of DigiXT, Saal's UAE-developed enterprise-grade AI and big data platform, into HCT's academic programs. This will offer students hands-on learning experiences with real-world applications of AI and data analytics. Through this platform, students will develop practical expertise that enhances their employability, while industry partners benefit from a skilled pipeline of graduates proficient in cutting-edge technologies.

His Excellency Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating:“This initiative marks a transformative milestone in our educational journey. By embedding AI into our curricula, we are equipping Emirati youth with the future-focused skills needed to lead in a digital economy. Our partnership with Saal ensures students gain both technical competencies and the innovative mindset to become agile problem-solvers and drivers of national progress.”

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal, said:“At Saal, we believe in the transformative power of technology to drive societal progress. By equipping Emirati students with practical AI skills and collaborating with public sector entities, we are fostering innovation as well as contributing to the UAE's vision of a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.”

This partnership is aligned with HCT's 2023–2028 strategic vision, which prioritizes applied learning, industry engagement, and the development of future-ready graduates. It also reinforces HCT's role in delivering high-impact academic experiences that prepare Emirati students for the demands of an evolving global workforce. More broadly, the collaboration supports the UAE's national educational agenda and the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global AI leader. The strategy envisions integrating AI across sectors such as education, space, technology, energy, and transportation.

Further demonstrating this commitment, the UAE will introduce AI across government school curricula, from kindergarten through Grade 12, beginning next academic year. This nationwide initiative is part of a long-term strategy to prepare future generations for the digital era. Globally, the AI industry is projected to reach a market value of USD 15.7 trillion by 2030. For the UAE, AI adoption is expected to boost GDP by 35 percent (USD 96 billion) and reduce government spending by nearly USD 3 billion through greater efficiency.

This partnership represents a key milestone in aligning education with national priorities and empowering the next generation of Emirati innovators and leaders.