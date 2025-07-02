403
Cityscape Global Returns To Riyadh In November 2025
This year, the world's largest real estate event will once again bring together over 172,000 participants across the whole real estate value chain – from developers and architects to institutional investors, technology providers, and policymakers. While Cityscape Global is renowned for showcasing the scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia's real estate transformation, it also has a global dimension, with more than 70 international developers and over 20,000 international attendees represented at last year's show. Notably, 2025 will also see the co-location of ESTAAD, Saudi Arabia's first platform dedicated to the entire international ecosystem behind stadiums, sports, and mega-event infrastructure. This year's edition, therefore, promises to be the largest and most impactful yet, featuring over 450 world-class exhibitors, 500 speakers, four curated conferences, and two VIP networking programmes for institutional investors and international developers. H.E. Majed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, stated:“The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global, set to take place this November, represents a significant opportunity to forge new partnerships and strengthen collaboration as we pursue the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030. This exhibition plays a crucial role in supporting our efforts to develop integrated urban communities, improve the quality of life for citizens and residents, and drive sustainable economic growth. We welcome stakeholders from across the real estate value chain-both locally and globally-to join us in shaping the future of living, here in Saudi Arabia and beyond.” Faisal Al-khamissi, Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and a founding partner of Tahaluf, said:“This year, we aim to leverage the outstanding successes achieved by Cityscape Global in its previous editions, particularly what was recorded in 2024 in terms of the value of transactions and the increase in global participation, with the total deals exceeding the value of $61 billion, and participating countries reaching 121; reflecting the growing global significance of this exhibition, which continues to establish its international presence as one of the most important platforms for conducting real estate business deals in this sector.” He emphasized the organizers' commitment to achieving further successes in the 2025 edition and providing more distinguished events to continue contributing to shaping the future of the global real estate sector, which enhances the Kingdom's leadership and its prominent role in leading developmental pathways across various sectors, hosting and organizing international conferences and major global events. This year, Cityscape Global will include:
Cityscape Global 2025 set to attract institutional investors with access to over $5 trillion in capital
This year Cityscape Global will feature 450+ world-class exhibitors, 500 speakers, 4 conferences, and 2 VIP programmes for institutional investors and international developers
ESTAAD, Saudi Arabia's first dedicated platform uniting the full international stadiums, sports, and entertainment ecosystem, will be co-located at Cityscape Global 2025
