Dubai Chambers Organises Workshops On Corporate Tax And Labour Law With Participation Of 125 Representatives From The Private Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised two workshops focusing on key aspects of the UAE's Corporate Tax regime and Employment Law. The sessions were designed to ensure the local business community remains informed on the latest legal and regulatory developments across diverse sectors and attracted a total of 125 participants from the private sector.

The first workshop focused on the evolution of UAE Corporate Tax and was organised in collaboration with Habib Al Mulla & Partners and Andersen. The session offered valuable practical insights into corporate tax in the UAE. Participants gained a clear understanding of essential areas including the applicability of corporate tax, Free Zone taxation, tax grouping, calculation methods, transfer pricing compliance, and key legal considerations.

The workshop also addressed industry-specific expense deductions, corporate tax return readiness, recent legislative updates, and tax accounting considerations for current and deferred tax. This comprehensive session ensured participants were well-prepared for compliance in the evolving tax landscape.

The second workshop was organised in collaboration with Fragomen UAE and Gateley Middle East and explored the UAE's employment laws and regulations. The session provided an overview of the legal framework governing the labour market and practical guidance on visa requirements, categories, and work permits.

The workshop also covered essential employment aspects such as probation, pay and benefits, performance management, grievance procedures, and end-of-service processes. The insights shared aimed to help companies manage their human capital more effectively while ensuring full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

These successful events reflect Dubai Chambers' ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and stability of businesses in the emirate. By providing access to expert-led sessions on critical legal and regulatory topics, Dubai Chambers is continuing to enhance the competitiveness of local businesses and advance their contribution to sustainable economic development.