Palestinian Youth Injured By Israeli Occupation's Bullets During Raid Northwest Of Nablus

Occupied Jerusalem, July 02 (QNA) - A Palestinian young man was injured by Israeli occupation forces' fire during a raid on the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), reported that its crews responded to the injury of the 22-year-old man with live ammunition to the chest and back. He was then transferred to the hospital.



WAFA reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed the town last night with several military vehicles, raided several homes, assaulted a child and a girl, and conducted a field investigation with the residents. It noted that the raid is still ongoing, while the occupation forces imposed a curfew inside the town.

Cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem are witnessing raids and incursions into villages and towns by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by clashes, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians.