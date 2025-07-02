Dubai Holding Embarks On Landmark Urban Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Holding has sealed a strategic agreement with Select Group and Emirates Strategic Investments Company to develop flagship residential and mixed‐use communities at Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Design District. This marks Dubai Holding's inaugural sale of strategic land at Palm Jebel Ali to an external developer, reflecting the emirate's ambitious urban growth ambitions.

Select Group, in partnership with ESIC, will manage two major projects: a high‐end waterfront residential and hospitality enclave across seven islands and 16 fronds at Palm Jebel Ali, featuring over 90 km of beachfront spanning 13.4 km; and a dynamic, culture‐driven mixed‐use district in d3 designed to integrate innovation, creativity and modern urban living.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, emphasised that Palm Jebel Ali would“elevate Dubai's global reputation as a premier waterfront destination,” and called the tie‐up with Select Group a critical step in aligning with the emirate's broader vision under its 2040 Urban Master Plan and Economic Agenda D33. Rahail Aslam, Chairman of Select Group, described the deal as advancing the firm's strategy to deliver“design‐forward, high‐impact” developments in key growth corridors.

Work on design and planning is underway for both locations, with further specifics on architecture, timelines and phasing due to be released in the coming months. Select Group brings experience from high‐end developments like Six Senses Residences at Palm and Dubai Marina, and Peninsula in Business Bay.

Palm Jebel Ali is being positioned as a new growth corridor in Jebel Ali and will combine luxury coastal living with pedestrian‐friendly, mixed‐use neighbourhoods, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. d3, recognised globally as part of Dubai's UNESCO Creative City of Design network, will expand its creative ecosystem, offering residents skyline views including Burj Khalifa and further solidifying Dubai's reputation as a hub for design and innovation.

The agreement reinforces Dubai Holding's mission to unlock long‐term value from its master‐planned initiatives by collaborating with private developers and aligns with its goals of sustainable urban expansion. It also complements related infrastructure developments, such as the district cooling joint venture between Dubai Holding Investments and Tabreed at Palm Jebel Ali, initiated in March 2025, aimed at delivering efficient, sustainable cooling capacity expected to commence operations by 2027.

Select Group's role in the development highlights a strategic evolution from project delivery to comprehensive neighbourhood creation. That approach reflects a growing trend among developers to craft holistic lifestyle destinations rather than standalone buildings. This shift speaks to evolving investor preferences for immersive, value‐oriented environments.

