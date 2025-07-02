(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF Paris, 2 nd July 2025 – 17.45 Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1 As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2025:

96,102 COFACE SA shares 3,219,337.8 Euros As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

76,542 COFACE SA shares 2,171,235.7 Euros During the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 were executed:

Buy transactions: 3,609 Sell transactions: 4,472 During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

Buy transactions: 1,296,346 shares for 21,218,654.8 Euros Sell transactions: 1,399,811 shares for 22,916,282.9 Euros ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ... MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ... FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close) FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2024 and our 2024 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website .







COFACE: FOR TRADE

As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for more than 75 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.

Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets with a full range of solutions: Trade Credit Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.

Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.

In 2024, Coface employed ~5,236 people and registered a turnover of €1.84 billion.







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA



DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5“Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 3 April 2025 under the number D.25-0227 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.

Attachment

2025 06 30 PR Half year declaration Liquidity agreement