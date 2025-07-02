ANNKE Launches New 4K Wifi Security System And Prime Day 2025 Deals - Save Up To 60% Sitewide
WS800 4K WiFi Security System
Designed for high-resolution surveillance and easy wireless installation, the new WS800 system is available in 8-channel and 16-channel versions. It supports ultra-clear 4K video, intelligent motion detection, and remote monitoring via the ANNKE App.
Introductory Offer: Save 25% with code 4KWIFI25
FCD800 Dual-Lens 4K Panoramic Camera
The upgraded FCD800 delivers a seamless 180° panoramic view using dual-lens 4K technology. It supports two-way audio, intelligent motion alerts, and a compact form factor, making it ideal for residential and retail spaces.
Launch Price: $89.99
All-in-One Wireless Alarm System – Pre-Order Now
ANNKE introduces its first integrated wireless alarm system, offering simple setup, multi-sensor coverage, and smartphone control.
Pre-order Discount: 15% off automatically at checkout
Top Promotions – Limited Time Only
H1200 12MP Ultra HD Security System
ANNKE's best-selling 12MP surveillance system is now available at 40% off with code 4K12MPH1200.
CPT500 3K PT Mini Dome Camera
A compact camera featuring smart tracking, dual-light night vision, and 345° pan & 80° tilt - now priced at $59.99.
SCN300 LTE Outdoor Camera
4G LTE-enabled and solar/battery powered, ideal for remote locations. Introductory price: $54.99.
Whiffle Smart Doorbell Camera
Equipped with 1080P HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio, available for $32.99.
All deals are available during the Prime Day promotional period at .
Global Expansion – ANNKE Launches Official Store in Mexico
To better serve customers in Latin America, ANNKE has launched its dedicated Mexico online store at href="" rel="nofollow" annk , offering localized logistics, support, and exclusive regional offers.
About ANNKE
Founded in 2014, ANNKE is a global provider of professional and consumer smart security solutions, offering high-quality surveillance systems to over 100 countries. The company is committed to making homes and businesses safer with cutting-edge technology, intuitive design, and reliable customer support.
Press Contact: Klaire, +1 833 717 0187,
SOURCE ANNKE
