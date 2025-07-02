NELL USA INTRODUCES JAPAN's PREMIUM SLEEP INNOVATIONS TO AMERICA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate its U.S. debut, NELL took its handcrafted sleep comforts on the road with a soft-launch mobile pop-up experience in May. The tour launched in Southern California with a flagship appearance at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, where visitors stepped inside a custom glass-walled showroom on wheels to test NELL mattresses in person.

The mobile pop-up allowed guests to experience NELL's signature craftsmanship (including its plush pillowtop and advanced coil system) while engaging with the brand through giveaways, sleep essentials, and even a chance to win a free mattress.

NELL has become one of the fastest growing mattress brands in Japan, with mattresses that surpass even those found in five-star hotels. Designed in Okawa City, a historic town in southwestern Japan known for its furniture-making heritage, every NELL mattress is a reflection of centuries-old craftsmanship combined with advanced sleep technology. From precision stitching to rigorous final inspection, each step in the process is carried out by expert artisans to ensure superior quality and durability.

"At NELL, we are excited to introduce Japan's finest sleep technology to the U.S. market," said Koki Doi, CEO of Morght. "Our dedication to quality and innovation has set a new standard in the mattress industry, and we're thrilled to share our story with American consumers and the media."

What Sets NELL Apart:



Japanese Quality in Every Stitch

Each NELL mattress is handcrafted by skilled artisans using premium materials in a pristine, food-grade facility. Every seam, layer, and finish reflects a labor of love and a dedication to lasting comfort.

Proprietary Variable Coil System for Unmatched Support

NELL's exclusive pocket coil system uses smaller-diameter coils than traditional mattresses, so there are four times the number of coils compared to many other mattress brands. This unique design delivers precise, adaptive support across the entire mattress and superior whole-body comfort while allowing for natural movement and easier position changing while you sleep.

Plush Pillow Top for Cloud-like Comfort Engineered for deep relaxation, this cloud-like pillow top helps relieve stress and promotes a restorative night's sleep through mini coils, giving the mattress dual-layer support.

NELL mattresses combine decades of research and expert Japanese artisan craftsmanship to deliver long-lasting durability and optimal support. The proprietary coil system is the result of obsessive attention to detail and extensive product testing. Designed for modern life, NELL provides the restorative sleep needed by busy professionals, athletes, and parents alike. NELL mattresses accommodate all sleep positions, making them a reliable choice for every family member. Customers also enjoy a 365-night risk-free trial and a lifetime warranty, offering complete peace of mind. Trusted by elite athletes, NELL is also the official mattress partner of the Ibaraki Robots, a professional Japanese basketball team, underscoring its commitment to top-tier recovery and performance.

NELL is sold exclusively online at nellusa .

ABOUT MORGHT USA INC.:

Morght USA Inc. is a sleep innovation company dedicated to redefining how people rest. Blending time-honored Japanese craftsmanship with advanced sleep technology, Morght develops premium sleep products designed to promote comfort, quality, and overall wellness. The company's flagship brand, NELL, is celebrated for its meticulous attention to detail and science-backed designs. Morght continues to grow internationally with a mission to help people around the world wake up better-one night at a time.

