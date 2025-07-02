Nagish Joins WAWABILITY To Champion Communication Access At Groundbreaking ADA Celebration

Nagish has also been awarded the WAWABILITY Golden Heart in recognition of its unwavering commitment to advancing accessibility through technology

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish , a leading provider of AI-powered communication tools for the deaf and hard of hearing, is proud to announce that it has joined WAWABILITY 2025 as an official partner and sponsor. This year's WAWABILITY, set for July 11-12 in Washington, DC, will be a celebration of 35 years of life-changing progress under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Tomer Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Nagish, joins a lineup full of speakers who are shaping the future of accessibility, including innovators and legislators. Tomer's panel during the event, "Design, Capital, Impact. The Future of Disability Startup ," will discuss the amazing things that happen when investor discipline meets inclusive design and ecosystem strategy. From mentorship and accelerators to investor-readiness and design rigor, this session will outline what it takes to build the infrastructure behind a sustainable disability innovation economy.

Joining Tomer on stage to explore how to bring together leaders in capital investment, design innovation, and impact-driven policy to scale disability-led startups are Diego Mariscal, the Founder and CEO of 2Gether-International (2GI) , a global startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities, Michael Bervell, the CEO and co-founder of TestParty , an AI-powered platform automating digital accessibility compliance, and Chris Maher, the Founder and General Partner of Samaritan Partners , a social impact venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies serving the disability community.

Ahead of the conference, Nagish has been awarded the WAWABILITY Golden Heart. The award is a distinction reserved for those who lead with purpose, build with integrity, and serve with compassion. The WAWABILITY Golden Heart is awarded based on how a company's A.C.T.S.E. (Accessibility, Compassion, Trust, Service, and Empathy) impacts the world, and has been given to Nagish in recognition of its mission to make communication immediately accessible, secure, and private for all.

"There is so much change being made, breaking down barriers and empowering everyone to achieve their goals - but there is still much left to be done, and access to communication is at the very core of this progress," said Tomer. "Our focus at Nagish is to create AI-backed tools that give people freedom and independence. I am looking forward to discussing what barriers the tech industry can knock down next."

Nagish's mission is to make communication immediately accessible, secure, and private for all, enabling users with any level of hearing loss to interact independently and without fear of transcription errors. Leveraging AI-powered speech-to-text services designed specifically for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, Nagish enables real-time communication in any scenario. Nagish's FCC-certified service offers unmatched accuracy in both everyday calls as well as critical situations like medical conversations and emergency calls.

Nagish's participation reinforces the vital role of communication technology in creating a more equitable world.

WAWABILITY is a two-night entertainment experience featuring a lineup of artists with disabilities who have shattered barriers in comedy, music, and performance. It's a celebration of impact, resilience, and what's possible when we remove limitations and invest in people. This year's performers include Kodi Lee, Josh Blue, Mandy Harvey, WAWA, Lachi, and the inclusive Omnium Circus.

Event Details:

July 11 – Comedy Without Limits

July 12 – ADA Celebration Night

Location: The Anthem, Washington D.C.

More info:

Learn more about Nagish:

About Nagish

Nagish is an AI-powered platform that offers private, real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. By removing barriers to communication and adhering to the highest regulatory and privacy standards, Nagish is transforming how individuals connect in personal, professional, and public settings, enabling truly accessible communication for everyone. Nagish has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

For more information, visit nagish .

About WAWABILITY

WAWABILITY Entertainment is a groundbreaking event platform dedicated to celebrating the artistry, advocacy, and innovation of people with disabilities, older Americans, and veterans. Anchored by the 2025 WAWABILITY event at The Anthem in Washington, DC, WAWABILITY features live performances, original productions, and accessible experiences that honor the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). From Comedy Night to the culminating celebration, "A Legacy of Progress: Past, Present, and Future," WAWABILITY redefines entertainment through inclusion and representation-showcasing talent that reflects the richness of our communities

