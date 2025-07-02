New Report: Slip And Fall Accidents Rank As The Leading Cause Of Construction Site Fatalities

The Kryder Law Group Releases 10-Year Analysis of Top Construction Site Death Causes

CHICAGO, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident & Injury Lawyers, has released an in-depth report analyzing fatal construction site incidents in the United States over the past decade. The findings highlight the top causes of construction worker deaths, aiming to raise awareness and foster safer working environments across the industry.

The report reveals that falls remain the leading cause of construction-related fatalities, accounting for a staggering 37.5% of all documented deaths. Additional hazards include transportation injuries, electrocutions, being struck by objects, and caught-in/between incidents, underscoring persistent dangers that many workers face daily.

"These statistics paint a sobering picture of the risks in the construction industry," said Andrew Kryder, Esq., Founding Partner of The Kryder Law Group, LLC. "Our goal is to not only advocate for injured workers seeking justice but also to push for stronger safety measures and more accountability within the industry."

The Kryder Law Group emphasizes that understanding these hazards is the first step in mitigating them. The firm also advocates for worker education on their legal rights after accidents, ensuring that those affected receive the compensation and support they deserve.

The report underscores the urgency for construction companies to adhere to safety regulations and invest in proper training and equipment to prevent avoidable tragedies. The law group remains committed to supporting workers and their families while striving to make the construction industry safer for all.

For more information, or to view the full report, visit: Construction's Deadliest Hazards: A 10-Year Analysis of Fatal Events

