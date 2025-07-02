Modulo Bio Strengthens Board Of Directors With Addition Of Biopharma Veterans Nicholas Saccomano And Edmund Harrigan

Industry leaders bring decades of CNS drug development and regulatory expertise to advance company's neurodegenerative disease programs

- Nicholas Saccomano, PhDSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modulo Bio , a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D., and Edmund P. Harrigan, M.D., to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring significant expertise in central nervous system (CNS) drug development, regulatory strategy, and commercial success to Modulo Bio as the company advances its pipeline of novel therapeutics."Nicholas and Ed bring exactly the expertise we need as we enter our next phase of growth," said Michael Horowitz, CEO of Modulo Bio. "Both have track records of taking CNS therapeutics from discovery through commercialization, experience that will be crucial as we move our lead program into the clinic and build out our pipeline."Dr. Saccomano brings 40 years of pharmaceutical research and development experience to Modulo Bio's board. As the current President and CEO of OnKure, Inc., and former Chief Science Officer at Pfizer's Boulder facility, he has overseen the discovery and development of multiple successful drugs. His tenure as Chief Science Officer at Array BioPharma Inc. resulted in several molecules advanced and approved for, or by, Array Biopharma, LOXO Oncology and Mirati Therapeutics. Dr. Saccomano's expertise spans both small molecule drug development and innovative technology platforms, demonstrated through his role as Chief Technology Officer at SomaLogic, Inc."Modulo Bio's approach to targeting neuroinflammation through novel mechanisms represents an exciting opportunity in neurodegenerative disease treatment," said Dr. Saccomano. "I look forward to working with the team to advance these promising therapeutic candidates toward the clinic."Dr. Harrigan joins the board with extensive experience in global drug development and regulatory affairs. As Pfizer's former Senior Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Regulatory, he led a global team of 3,500 professionals managing safety and regulatory interactions for over 600 marketed products. His background as a practicing neurologist and executive leadership roles in neuroscience drug development provides crucial insights for Modulo Bio's development strategy."The unmet need in neurodegenerative diseases remains significant, and Modulo Bio's innovative approach shows great promise," said Dr. Harrigan. "I'm excited to help guide the company's regulatory strategy and development programs to potentially bring new treatments to patients."About Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D.Dr. Saccomano earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Columbia University under Gilbert Stork and his B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo. His career spans leadership roles at major pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms, with a proven track record of drug development success across multiple therapeutic areas.About Edmund P. Harrigan, M.D.Dr. Harrigan received his M.D. from the University of Massachusetts and completed his neurology training at Boston University. He currently serves on the boards of Incyte Corporation and Acadia Pharmaceuticals, and contributes his expertise to the Scientific Advisory Boards of MMS Holdings and Autobahn Therapeutics.About Modulo BioModulo is focused on harnessing the power of the neuroimmune system to develop effective treatments for neurodegenerative disease. Its Modulo Neuroimmune Platform leverages emerging technologies and cutting-edge neuroscience to develop therapeutic drugs that effectively reprogram the neuroimmune system to halt or reverse disease progression. The company's nine-person team is based in San Diego, CA and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit: modulo .

Michael Horowitz

Modulo Bio, Inc.

+1 650-383-0112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.