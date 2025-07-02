SPI Acquires Dispro, Expands North America Operations In Key Markets
SPI, a leading global distributor of value-added insulation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Dispro.Post thi
"Joining SPI marks an exciting new chapter for Dispro," said Luc Barriault, President and CEO, Dispro. "This acquisition allows us to expand our capabilities while remaining true to what has always set us apart – technical expertise, responsive service, and trusted relationships. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as part of the SPI family."
Dispro will continue to operate under its brand name and retain its locations in Montreal, Québec City, and Ottawa.
About Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI)
Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI) is a leading value-added distributor and fabricator of insulation and related products with over 100 locations worldwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI delivers trusted solutions to the mechanical, commercial, and industrial insulation markets. SPI operates with a rigorous focus on safety, quality, and innovation, and is committed to driving customer success, advancing insulation technology, and fostering strong partnerships with suppliers globally. Learn more at .
Contact:
Bridget Jammoul
[email protected]
SOURCE Specialty Products and Insulation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment