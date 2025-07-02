African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Statement On Helicopter Crash At Mogadishu Airport
On Wednesday at around 7.30 a.m., an African Union helicopter operated by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent crash-landed just before touching down at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, while enroute from the Baledogle military airbase.
Three of the eight passengers on board were immediately rescued and rushed to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) Level II hospital in Mogadishu for medical attention.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway to retrieve the remaining crew and passengers.
Meanwhile, aviation authorities have commenced investigations to establish the cause of the accident.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
