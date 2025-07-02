Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-07-02 08:07:56
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 27, 2025, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 20, 2025, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's 2025 Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 125,974,787 or 35.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes for Votes withheld
Number Percent Number Percent
William B. Harris 109,216,833 94.57% 6,270,768 5.43%
James R. Rothwell 109,286,833 94.63% 6,200,768 5.37%
Peter B. Evensen 105,947,611 91.74% 9,539,990 8.26%
R. Christian Evensen 105,947,611 91.74% 9,539,990 8.26%

MENAFN02072025004218003983ID1109751516

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search