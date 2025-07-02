Patient Handling Equipment Market Lifts Off: Valued At US$18.98 Billion, Poised For Strong Growth Analystview Market Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by the aging population and rising mobility issues, the market is seizing growth opportunities through advanced lifting technologies and stricter safety protocols in modern healthcare environments.

San Francisco, USA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The patient handling equipment market is witnessing robust growth, valued at USD 18,987.65 million in 2024 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032 . This upward trend is driven by the aging global population, increasing incidence of mobility-limiting diseases, and a heightened focus on workplace safety in healthcare environments.

The patient handling equipment market is witnessing strong growth, primarily driven by the rapidly aging global population. According to the United Nations, the number of individuals aged 60 and above is projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is increasing the demand for assisted living, rehabilitation services, and mobility support. Older adults often face chronic illnesses and reduced mobility, requiring frequent repositioning and transfers. As a result, healthcare facilities are investing in advanced, safe, and ergonomic handling equipment to reduce caregiver injuries and enhance patient care, further fueling market expansion globally.

Key Market Drivers

1. Aging Population

The primary force propelling the market forward is the growing elderly population worldwide. According to the United Nations, the global number of people aged 60 and above is forecasted to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Aging is often accompanied by physical limitations, mobility issues, and chronic conditions that make patient handling equipment not just beneficial-but necessary.

Older adults often require assistance with daily mobility, transfers from beds to chairs, and repositioning for medical procedures. In many cases, immobility can result in further complications like pressure ulcers or pneumonia. Equipment such as powered lifts and adjustable beds helps mitigate these risks while supporting caregiver safety.

2. Rising Healthcare Standards and Safety Regulations

Another significant driver is the growing emphasis on healthcare worker safety. Organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have established strict guidelines to minimize musculoskeletal injuries caused by patient handling. These regulations are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt safer, mechanized handling solutions.

In addition to regulatory compliance, there is a rising awareness of the costs associated with caregiver injuries-from medical expenses to reduced staffing availability. This financial burden makes investing in handling equipment a strategic priority for many institutions.

3. Technological Advancements

Technological advancements are significantly propelling the patient handling equipment market. Innovations such as motorized hoists, AI-enabled smart beds, and automated transfer systems are making patient handling safer and more efficient. For example, Hillrom's Centrella Smart+ Bed features advanced patient monitoring, real-time data analytics, and fall prevention technology, enhancing clinical outcomes and reducing caregiver strain.

Additionally, compact and portable designs are gaining popularity in home care settings, aligning with the growing shift toward at-home treatment. These next-gen solutions not only improve care quality but also enable proactive health management and better patient experiences.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

These include hoists, slings, and transfer boards. This category dominates the market due to its crucial role in moving patients with limited mobility. These devices are used widely in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and eldercare facilities.Wheelchairs, walkers, and scooters fall under this segment. With rising numbers of patients suffering from chronic diseases like arthritis and neurological disorders, mobility aids are increasingly in demand.Includes shower chairs, commode chairs, and toilet lifts. These are essential in maintaining hygiene and dignity for patients unable to use standard facilities.Widely used in hospitals and emergency services, this equipment facilitates the safe transport of patients within healthcare premises.

By End User:

Hospitals dominate the end-user segment, due to high patient volumes, advanced surgical procedures, and a growing emphasis on preventing workplace injuries. Hospitals use a wide variety of handling devices-from stretchers to electric lifts.A growing segment driven by the increasing preference for aging in place and postoperative home recovery. Equipment for home use is typically more compact and user-friendly.Includes nursing homes, elderly care facilities, and rehabilitation centers. These institutions frequently care for patients with long-term mobility challenges, thus requiring a full range of handling tools.

Regional Insights

North America

North America leads the global market, largely driven by the United States , which features a mature healthcare infrastructure, a significant elderly population, and stringent workplace safety regulations. U.S. hospitals and care facilities actively adopt the latest innovations, from robotic lifts to smart mobility aids , to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Europe

Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany , the UK , and France investing heavily in eldercare and rehabilitation services. European healthcare systems also benefit from strong governmental support for patient safety and modernization efforts in medical infrastructure.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid market growth, attributed to expanding healthcare access, increasing medical tourism, and growing elderly populations in countries such as Japan , China , and India . Government-led initiatives to improve eldercare infrastructure are creating new growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive and dynamic, with several global and regional players investing in R&D and strategic partnerships. Key market players include:



Arjo

Baxter International Inc.

Savaria

Invacare Corporation

Stryker

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Etac Ab

Gf Health Products, Inc.

V. Guldmann A/S

Joerns Healthcare Llc

Medline Industries, Lp

Prism Medical UK Ltd.

Linet

Stiegelmeyer Gmbh & Co. Kg

Benmor Medical

Malvestio Spa Others

These companies offer comprehensive product portfolios and are consistently working on innovation to maintain competitive advantages.

Regional players such as Prism Medical UK Ltd. , Benmor Medical , and Malvestio S.p.A. are focusing on niche markets and cost-effective solutions for bariatric care and home environments.

Recent Developments



April 2025: Arjo launched the Maxi Move 5® floor lift, featuring Motion Assist and Powered Dynamic Positioning to significantly reduce caregiver strain and improve transfer efficiency.

March 2024: Stryker Corporation expanded its R&D facility in India to accelerate innovation in patient handling technologies and support global product development.

March 2023: Joerns Healthcare announced a renewed focus on patient handling and post-acute care equipment, strengthening its service and product strategy in these areas. June 2023: Baxter unveiled the Hillrom Progressa+ ICU bed, designed with integrated therapy features to support advanced critical care and improve patient outcomes.

