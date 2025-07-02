How The 15Th Dalai Lama Will Be Identified: Signs, Search And Tradition Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama revealed his succession plans, confirming that he will have a successor and rejecting any role China will have in choosing who succeeds him as the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists. The Dalai Lama on Wednesday, July 2, authorised India-based Gaden Phodrang Trust – the 600-year-old institution – to choose his successor.

In a video broadcast, the Dalai Lama said that in the past 14 years, he received multiple requests and appeals,“earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue”.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue ,” he added.

The Dalai Lamas are believed to be manifestations of Avalokiteshvara or Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of Compassion and the patron saint of Tibet.

How is the Dalai Lama chosen?

The selection of a Dalai Lama involves a sacred and complex process. It typically includes signs left by the previous Dalai Lama, and identifying a child who recognises personal items belonging to the predecessor.

The process is guided by high-ranking monks and spiritual rituals.

According to The Dalai Lama website ,“...the most important involve the predecessor's predictive letter and other instructions and indications that might occur; the reincarnation's reliably recounting his previous life and speaking about it; identifying possessions belonging to the predecessor and recognising people who had been close to him.”

“Apart from these, additional methods include asking reliable spiritual masters for their divination as well as seeking the predictions of mundane oracles, who appear through mediums in trance, and observing the visions that manifest in sacred lakes of protectors like Lhamoi Latso, a sacred lake south of Lhasa.”

If more than one prospective candidate is recognised,“there is a practice of making the final decision by divination employing the dough-ball method (zen tak) before a sacred image while calling upon the power of truth.”

How was the 14th Dalai Lama chosen?

The 14th Dalai Lama , Tenzin Gyatso, was chosen after a search party by the Tibetan government identified him as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso, when he was just two years old.

The selection was based on several signs, such as a vision revealed to a senior monk.

The search party recognised the 14th Dalai Lama when the toddler, then named Lhamo Dhondup, identified belongings of the 13th Dalai Lama with,“It's mine, it's mine”.

China interferes

Just as the Dalai Lama announced his succession plans, the Chinese government, which regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist, rejected them, insisting that the final word on his reincarnation is reserved with the government . It said the successor will be chosen by the lot-drawing system from a golden urn.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must adhere to search and identification in China, lot-drawing from a golden urn, and central government approval,” China's foreign ministry said.

(With Reuters inputs)