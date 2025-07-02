Detect And Hanseo University Deepen Collaboration With Radar Deployment At The Taean Flight Education Center
As part of an ongoing partnership, DeTect's radar has been installed at Hanseo University's Taean campus, supported by DeTect Korea staff. DeTect's mostly widely deployed Bird Detection Radar in the world-trusted by NASA and airports globally-it provides real-time avian tracking and automated alerts to help prevent bird strikes.
This unit will play a critical role in developing and testing bird strike prevention strategies for Korean airports, where bird strikes are a growing concern. By simulating real-world conditions and analyzing regional bird migration, researchers will generate data-driven insights for aviation stakeholders. DeTect's radar will serve as a national reference for evaluating radar-based aviation safety and environmental monitoring technologies.
"We are proud to work with a forward-thinking institution like Hanseo University," said Gary W. Andrews, DeTect President and CEO. "Together, we are laying the foundation for impactful research, enhanced aviation safety, and lasting innovation in Korea." The deployment brings world-class radar capabilities to the region and positions the university as a national leader in radar technology.
