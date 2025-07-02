Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
California National Guard troops shift from LA security to wildfire response

2025-07-02 05:16:39
(MENAFN) A portion of the California National Guard forces deployed to Los Angeles last month amid immigration-related protests has now been reassigned to assist with wildfire response, U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a statement from NORTHCOM, “At the recommendation of Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command, and approved by the Secretary of Defense, Task Force 51 will release approximately 150 members of the California National Guard from the Federal Protection mission today.”

The command emphasized that Task Force 51 still retains adequate personnel to carry out its federal security responsibilities.

Reacting to the move, California Governor Gavin Newsom remarked, “our firefighters are finally returning to fight wildfires. Better late than never.”

Roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines had been deployed to Los Angeles on June 6 following widespread protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. These demonstrations erupted despite cautionary warnings from Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who feared that deploying military forces might escalate tensions further.

The protests quickly spread from Los Angeles to over a dozen cities nationwide, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

