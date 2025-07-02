Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four People Injured In Nikopol As Result Of Drone Attack

Four People Injured In Nikopol As Result Of Drone Attack


2025-07-02 05:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“Four people were injured in Nikopol as a result of an FPV drone attack. All have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Two others, aged 44 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman are in moderate condition,” the report said.

Read also: Russians shell Sumy region over 70 times in 24 hours, two wounded

Lysak also reported that two cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck the Synelnykovo district with drones at nigh . It targeted farms in the Pokrovsk and Velykomykhailivka communities, causing fires.

MENAFN02072025000193011044ID1109750683

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search