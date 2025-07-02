Four People Injured In Nikopol As Result Of Drone Attack
“Four people were injured in Nikopol as a result of an FPV drone attack. All have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Two others, aged 44 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman are in moderate condition,” the report said.Read also: Russians shell Sumy region over 70 times in 24 hours, two wounded
Lysak also reported that two cars were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck the Synelnykovo district with drones at nigh . It targeted farms in the Pokrovsk and Velykomykhailivka communities, causing fires.
