Four People Injured In Nikopol As Result Of Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“Four people were injured in Nikopol as a result of an FPV drone attack. All have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Two others, aged 44 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman are in moderate condition,” the report said.

Russians shellregion over 70 times in 24 hours, two wounded

Lysak also reported that two cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck the Synelnykovo district with drones at nigh . It targeted farms in the Pokrovsk and Velykomykhailivka communities, causing fires.