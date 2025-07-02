China RTD (Ready To Drink) Market Analysis Report 2025 Competitive Landscape, Retail Developments, On-Trade Vs Off-Trade Split
Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rtds in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RTDs in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
In 2024, RTDs in China experienced a modest increase in volume sales, although the growth momentum slowed compared to previous years. This deceleration is partly due to the burgeoning demand for cocktails both at home and when out in bars and restaurants. Younger adults are increasingly seeking on-trade cocktail experiences and engaging in home-based mixology, thereby purchasing spirits and fresh ingredients to craft personalised cocktails.
It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Non Alcoholic RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- RTDs enjoy modest volume growth amid shifting consumer preferences Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co Ltd holds dominant lead in RTDs Hypermarkets and convenience retailers are important channel for RTDs
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- RTDs to recover well in 2025 Experiential marketing expected to support development of RTDs category Flavour innovation will be used to drive sales among young adults
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN CHINA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Alcoholic drinks in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?
MARKET BACKGROUND
- Legislation Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age Drink driving Advertising Smoking ban Opening hours On-trade establishments
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Contraband/parallel trade Duty free Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Outlook
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd COFCO Wines & Spirits Co Zhejiang Guyue Longshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd Harbin Brewery Group Ltd Henan Jinxing Brewery Group Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye Distillery Co Ltd Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd Yantai Changyu Group Co Ltd China Resources Enterprise Co Ltd
