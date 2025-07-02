China RTD (Ready To Drink) Market Analysis Report 2025 Competitive Landscape, Retail Developments, On-Trade Vs Off-Trade Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, China's RTD market saw modest volume growth amid rising demand for cocktails at bars and home. The RTDs in China report details market size, trends, and forecasts to 2029, highlighting growth drivers and key players. Coverage includes malt-based, non-alcoholic, spirit-based, and wine-based RTDs. Optimize your strategy with crucial market insights.

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rtds in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RTDs in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

In 2024, RTDs in China experienced a modest increase in volume sales, although the growth momentum slowed compared to previous years. This deceleration is partly due to the burgeoning demand for cocktails both at home and when out in bars and restaurants. Younger adults are increasingly seeking on-trade cocktail experiences and engaging in home-based mixology, thereby purchasing spirits and fresh ingredients to craft personalised cocktails.

It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Non Alcoholic RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the RTDs market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



RTDs enjoy modest volume growth amid shifting consumer preferences

Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co Ltd holds dominant lead in RTDs Hypermarkets and convenience retailers are important channel for RTDs

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



RTDs to recover well in 2025

Experiential marketing expected to support development of RTDs category Flavour innovation will be used to drive sales among young adults

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS IN CHINA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Alcoholic drinks in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND



Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours On-trade establishments

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd

COFCO Wines & Spirits Co

Zhejiang Guyue Longshan Shaoxing Wine Co Ltd

Harbin Brewery Group Ltd

Henan Jinxing Brewery Group

Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye Distillery Co Ltd

Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd

Yantai Changyu Group Co Ltd China Resources Enterprise Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900