Roach Motel Market Report 2025, With Competitor Profiles For Syngenta Professional Pest Management, Rentokil Initial, Hicare Services, Atticus, And Gumtree

The roach motel market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including rising consumer awareness, increasing concerns about cleanliness and pest control, heightened recognition of the health risks associated with pests, a global surge in demand for cockroach control products and services, and a growing investment in pest control solutions.

The roach motel market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including a growing preference for eco-friendly and non-toxic solutions, rising demand for smart pest control technologies, an increase in cockroach infestations in urban areas, greater public awareness, and a heightened demand for safe and effective pest control methods.

Key trends during this period include the development of sustainable and eco-friendly pest control solutions, technological innovations, advancements in adhesive technologies, the integration of smart technology, and the emergence of customized pest control solutions.

The increasing roach infestation is expected to drive the growth of the roach motel market in the coming years. Roach infestations occur when a large number of cockroaches invade a home or building, rapidly reproduce, and pose health risks by spreading bacteria, allergens, and diseases. These infestations are fueled by conditions that support the rapid breeding and survival of cockroaches, such as access to food, moisture, and shelter. Roach motels help control infestations by attracting cockroaches into a sealed, baited trap, where they become stuck and cannot escape. This provides an effective and discreet method for managing infestations in homes and businesses. For example, in April 2024, the Direct Line Group, a UK-based public limited company, reported a 3% increase in cockroach infestation callouts in the UK in 2023, compared to 2022, rising from 8,455 to 8,706 visits. As a result, the increasing number of roach infestations is contributing to the market growth of roach motels.

Companies in the roach motel market are focusing on developing more advanced cockroach control solutions to tackle pesticide resistance and improve effectiveness. These solutions provide reliable infestation control, reduce the cockroach population, and ensure long-term prevention, which contributes to improved sanitation and safety. For example, in February 2025, Nisus Corp., a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer, introduced the Dual Strike Cockroach Bait. This dual-active bait contains 5 percent boric acid and 0.008 percent fipronil to eliminate cockroaches and address pesticide resistance. Available in four-pack or 10-pack options with recyclable packaging, the bait remains effective even in the presence of competing food sources. It is designed for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, offering rapid knockdown and secondary kill, making it suitable for rotation with Nisus' Magnetic Roach Bait to prevent bait aversion.

Major players in the roach motel market are Syngenta Professional Pest Management, Rentokil Initial plc, HiCare Services Private Limited, Atticus LLC, Gumtree, Catchmaster, Ortho, Combat Bugs, Harris, Arbuda Agrochemicals Limited, TERRO, GRG Enviro Sound Solutions, Johnson & Son Inc., Black Flag, Lidco Building Technologies, Hot Shot, Xiamen Lucky Pacific Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zhengqian New Materials Co. Ltd., Junmo Co. Ltd, Ninger Pesticide Industrial Co. Ltd.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



Product Type: Traditional Roach Motels; Electronic Roach Motels; Biodegradable Roach Motels; Non-Toxic Roach Motels

Application: Household; Commercial Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

Sub Segments:



Traditional Roach Motels: Glue-Based Roach Traps; Baited Roach Traps; Enclosed Roach Traps; Disposable Roach Motels

Electronic Roach Motels: Electric Shock Roach Traps; Ultrasonic Roach Repellers; Smart Sensor-Activated Roach Traps; Battery-Powered Roach Traps

Biodegradable Roach Motels: Eco-Friendly Glue Traps; Compostable Bait Stations; Recyclable Enclosed Traps; Plant-Based Attractant Roach Motels Non-Toxic Roach Motels: Chemical-Free Glue Traps; Natural Bait Roach Traps; Essential Oil-Infused Roach Traps; Mechanical Capture Roach Traps

