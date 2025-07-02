Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon Requests UNIFIL Mandate Renewal for Another Year

Lebanon Requests UNIFIL Mandate Renewal for Another Year


2025-07-02 03:59:29
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed on Tuesday that Lebanon has formally submitted a request to extend the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate for one more year, lasting until August 31, 2026.

During a meeting with a UNIFIL delegation, Salam emphasized Lebanon's unwavering commitment to Resolution 1701, reiterating its strong support for UNIFIL in executing its mission. "The Lebanese government remains fully committed to Resolution 1701 and to supporting UNIFIL in carrying out its mandate," he stated, as reported by the media.

Salam underscored Lebanon's ongoing determination to create a secure and conducive environment for UNIFIL operations. He also highlighted the paramount importance of safeguarding international personnel and preserving stability along the Blue Line, the boundary that the UN established after Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on the extension of UNIFIL's mandate before it expires at the end of this month.

Established in 1978 following Israel's invasion of Lebanon, UNIFIL now deploys roughly 10,000 peacekeepers from around 50 countries.

MENAFN02072025000045017169ID1109750374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search