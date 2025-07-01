MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) TWL Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform established in 2019, has announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, securing $95 million to support the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into its cloud mining operations. The funding round included participation from multiple investment institutions with expertise in blockchain and sustainable technologies.

-p

img- decoding="async" class="size-large wp-image-3086659 aligncenter" src="https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598-1024x574.jpeg" alt="Selected photo 68598" width="640" height="359" title="TWL Miner Announces Advancements in AI-Powered Cloud Mining Infrastructure Following $95 Million Series B Funding 2" srcset="https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598-1024x574.jpeg 1024w, https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598-768x430.jpeg 768w, https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598-1536x861.jpeg 1536w, https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598-600x336.jpeg 600w, https://icrowdnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Selected-photo_68598.jpeg 1820w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

The company stated that the newly raised capital will be allocated toward enhancing its global network of renewable-energy-powered data centers and developing AI-driven mining systems aimed at improving operational efficiency. These systems are designed to dynamically manage computing resources, forecast optimal mining intervals, and reduce overall energy consumption, with the objective of improving block verification success rates and operational stability.

TWL Miner currently operates more than 60 data centers across various countries. These facilities are powered by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, aligning with the company's environmentally sustainable mining strategy. The platform reports serving over 7 million users across 180 countries and regions.

Cloud Mining Overview

Cloud mining enables users to access cryptocurrency mining capabilities by renting computing power from a service provider, eliminating the need to purchase and maintain physical hardware. This model provides an alternative to traditional mining, which typically requires substantial capital investment and technical expertise.

Join to get a $10 mining experience contract

TWL Miner supports multiple digital assets including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL, and BCH. Mining operations are managed entirely by the company, including hardware maintenance and infrastructure operations.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

The integration of AI into TWL Miner's cloud mining framework is intended to optimize resource distribution and performance in real time. This approach is expected to reduce power consumption in renewable energy centers and enhance system responsiveness.

The company has indicated plans to expand its green data center footprint in Europe, North America, and Asia. These centers are expected to leverage both wind and hydroelectric power to provide low-cost and sustainable mining capacity.

Mining Contract Structures

TWL Miner offers a variety of cloud mining contract options. These contracts differ in duration and computational power allocation. Upon activation, earnings from mining operations are settled on a daily basis, with contract principals returned at term completion.

Examples of available contract tiers include durations ranging from 1 to 50 days, with corresponding adjustments in computational scale and expected net returns. The company has indicated that users can monitor earnings in real time and access funds upon meeting withdrawal thresholds.

Explore more cloud mining contract details

About TWL Miner

TWL Miner is a global provider of renewable energy-powered cloud mining services. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company offers digital asset mining solutions supported by a distributed network of data centers. Its service portfolio includes computing infrastructure management, equipment procurement, logistics, and AI-based optimization tools for high-demand clients.

Visit the official website: to start your mobile Bitcoin mining journey powered by advanced AI technology.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this release does not constitute investment advice, solicitation, or financial recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve inherent risks, including potential loss of capital. Readers are advised to conduct independent due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before engaging in cryptocurrency-related activities.