Mahindra Selects Cerence Audio AI To Power In-Car Voice Interaction In Its Electric Origin Suvs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahindra introduces two new eSUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, featuring Cerence Audio AI

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global industry leader in AI for transportation, today announced that Mahindra has selected Cerence Audio AI to enhance in-car interaction in its next-generation, electric, software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the first of their kind produced by an Indian automobile manufacturer.

In November 2024, at the Unlimit India event in Chennai, Mahindra unveiled its electric-origin SUVs – BE 6 and XEV 9e, underpinned by the MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture), the most powerful mind in the automotive world built on next-gen domain architecture with ethernet backbone. MAIA integrates cutting-edge hardware and software to deliver an intelligent, connected, and personalized driving experience.

Mahindra's eSUV's Artificial Intelligence Architecture will leverage Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE), part of the company's Audio AI suite, to enable clear communication between drivers and passengers and the infotainment system. Cerence SSE delivers the latest in AI-based speech enhancement technology with advanced acoustic processing, including noise and echo cancelation. It combines advanced statistical signal processing algorithms with the latest machine learning technologies to provide superior performance with moderate CPU consumption. Cerence SSE is a comprehensive, hardware- and operating system-agnostic suite of sound processing technologies that significantly improve communication and recognition in noisy environments like in a moving car – particularly critical in India's noisy road conditions.

R. Velusamy, President - Automotive Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said,“With the enhanced connectivity provided through MAIA, vehicle occupants will have incredible access to content and features on the road. Cerence SSE makes these content and features accessible, regardless of noisy driving conditions. By partnering with Cerence AI and leveraging their Audio AI solutions, we are ensuring that our electric origin SUVs hear drivers and passengers correctly and start each human-to-infotainment interaction off on the right foot, further enhancing the in-car experience.”

“Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement is the foundation of meaningful interaction in the car, decreasing noise and therefore increasing the assistant's ability to understand the user,” said Nils Schanz, EVP, Product & Technology, Cerence AI.“Accuracy of interactions and the assistant's ability to understand what is being asked are critical to driving long-term usage and adoption of in-car assistants, and we are proud to partner with Mahindra to help create this with their drivers and passengers.”

Cerence AI is a leading provider of automotive speech enhancement solutions for voice communication and advanced multi-zone voice assistants for automakers worldwide. In addition to its comprehensive suite of Audio AI solutions, the company also offers comprehensive qualification and certification services according to ITU-T and third-party requirements for hands-free solutions and voice assistants.

For more information about Cerence's Audio Ai suite, visit . To learn more about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: ...