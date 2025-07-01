403
Trump Urges Probe into Musk's Government Ties
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has proposed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) investigate Elon Musk, claiming the tech mogul has gained disproportionately from public funding.
Trump’s remarks come as tensions rise between the two, following Musk’s recent resignation from DOGE — the very agency he once led.
Previously considered an ally of the president, Musk resigned from his leadership role at DOGE last month due to growing friction with Trump.
Their clash centers on the president’s contentious “big, beautiful” budget bill, which seeks to raise the national debt limit by a staggering USD5 trillion.
Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, has strongly condemned the measure, asserting that it undermines his previous initiatives at DOGE aimed at minimizing federal expenditures.
The billionaire amplified his opposition on Tuesday as the US Senate began debating the proposed changes to Trump’s 940-page fiscal plan.
Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his frustration. “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” he posted.
He further declared that lawmakers who supported the bill “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” underlining his commitment to political retaliation.
In addition, Musk revived his plea for the establishment of a fresh “America Party” as an alternative to the entrenched “Democrat-Republican uniparty,” emphasizing that such a move is necessary “so that the people actually have a VOICE.”
