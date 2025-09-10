Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Affairs Receives Phone Call From Lebanese Foreign Minister

2025-09-10 02:00:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Lebanon HE Youssef Rajji.

During the call, His Excellency expressed Lebanon's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds of several leaders of the Hamas movement, describing it as a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, as well as a threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the blatant Israeli attack.

