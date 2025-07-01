403
Israeli Strike on Tehran’s Evin Prison Claims 79 Lives
(MENAFN) The death toll from Israel’s recent strike on Evin Prison in Tehran has now reached 79, according to an Iranian news outlet, citing reports from Monday.
The victims of the June 23rd assault included not only inmates but also visiting family members, prison staff, and even residents of nearby buildings. Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir confirmed the details of the attack.
Jahangir further stated that numerous others were injured in what he described as a "criminal" act, though the precise number of wounded remains unclear.
In the broader context of Israel’s offensive, Jahangir revealed that between June 13 and June 24, 935 Iranians were killed, including 38 children and 132 women.
The conflict escalated when Israel launched extensive airstrikes on June 13, targeting critical nuclear and military sites across Iran. These airstrikes resulted in the deaths of high-ranking commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. In retaliation, Iran initiated multiple missile and drone strikes on Israeli territories.
After over a week of intense combat, the two nations reached a ceasefire agreement on June 24, bringing a temporary halt to the violence.
