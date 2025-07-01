Cybersecurity: The Latest US FDA Requirements (3-Hour Webinar) Led By 32-Year Industry Expert John E. Lincoln

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - The Latest US FDA Requirements" webinar has been added tooffering.



A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records Q/A Session



Cybersecurity is a recent concern for medical products, due to the increased reliance on electronic software, records and signatures, stand-alone or networked.

Initially, there were regulations such as 21 CFR Part 11 in the U.S. and Annex 11 in Europe. But more must be done to ensure the integrity of CGMP documents/records/data. As a result, the US FDA issued several Guidance Documents on cybersecurity - which are constantly undergoing updates to keep up. Regulatory agencies leave the specifics up to the manufacturer, as long as the principles in the guidance are addressed.

The U.S. FDA has increasingly observed CGMP violations involving cybersecurity during CGMP compliance inspections, device submissions, and in security breaches related to medical device use. Adding to the problem is BYOD - "Bring Your Own Device" (laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other "smart" device) to the workplace. These growing trends pose problems to the integrity and security of data. The increasing use of cloud (Internet)-based software to accomplish CGMP tasks, store/retrieve data (data warehousing) and similar uses poses additional problems.

Why Should You Attend?

Due to the growth of the cybersecurity threat to electronic records, computer-controlled manufacturing, and medical devices, the US FDA has issued Guidance for Industry, e.g.:



"Cybersecurity for Networked Medical Devices Containing Off-the-Shelf (OTS) Software Document";

"Content of Premarket Submissions for Management of Cybersecurity in Medical Devices" - recently updated; and "Postmarket Management of Cybersecurity in Medical Devices".

This webinar will focus on the key issues raised by the FDA, not just for devices, but expectations for the industry.

Cybersecurity in the medical products industry is coming under increased regulatory review. The Agency leaves the how of cybersecurity compliance up to the manufacturer, as long as the principles in the guidance are met in the resulting product and/or system; and on electronic-specific tools/techniques to achieve CGMP compliance.

Updates, upgrades, new revisions/releases, service packs, and similar are automatically uploaded to a company's systems, which can pose security risks, with the potential for introduction of compromised code, retrieval of confidential data, data integrity issues, and similar; and render previous computer systems' verification and validations worthless. The necessary role of the system administrator adds another area of concern.

This webinar will consider how cybersecurity is introduced into the CGMPs, design control (21 CFR 820.30) for devices, and post-production by updating, the CAPA system, among others.

Webinar Takeaways



Key Guidance Documents on Cybersecurity - and recent changes

FDA's enforcement approaches

Network vulnerability issues

Cloud, updates and other concerns

FDA's regulatory approach; Examples

Design, security tools and other requirements

NIST and related cybersecurity considerations

Verification, validation and unique documentation requirements FDA unique device submission requirements

The following individuals or disciplines will benefit from attending this webinar:



Senior management in Devices, Combination Products

QA/RA

Software development, programming, documentation, testing teams

R&D

Engineering

Production

Operations

Marketing Consultants; others tasked with product, process, electronic records software V&V responsibilities

For more information about this webinar visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900