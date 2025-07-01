NHRC Workshop Benefited 120 Officers And Police Personnel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) yesterday concluded a series of training workshops titled“Enhancing the Treatment of Inmates in Correctional and Reformatory Institutions in the State of Qatar According to International Standards and National Legislation,”.

The event was organised by NHRC in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Correctional and Reformatory Institutions Department and the Human Rights Department, and Penal Reform International. The workshops took place from June 22 to 30, 2025, and benefited over 120 mid-level police leaders and personnel.

In his closing speech for the series of training workshops, Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee Sultan bin Hassan Al-Jamali, praised the spirit of cooperation, which he described as constructive, among all partners in this project, and the positive interaction and meaningful dialogue that characterized the training workshops.

He said:“While we highly appreciate the efforts and roles undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to implement and protect human rights, we reiterate our keenness to cooperate with the Ministry in various fields of common interest.”

Al-Jamali pointed out that the training workshops aimed to consolidate the progress made and enhance measures and practices in the field of the rights of inmates in these institutions.

At the end of his speech, he thanked the partners of the National Human Rights Committee in the Correctional and Reformatory Institutions Department, the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior, and Penal Reform International.

Al-Jamali noted that the male and female participants in the training workshops, consisting of officers and personnel, contributed to enriching them with their ideas, discussions, experiences, practices, and best practices.

He said:“The participants were an exemplary model of discipline, good character, and broad awareness.”

For his part, Mahmoud Shabana, Projects Manager for Penal Reform International in the Middle East and North Africa region, expressed his appreciation for the interaction of the male and female participants with the worksheets provided to them and their keenness to apply the standards they received to enhance the treatment of inmates in correctional and reformatory institutions.

At the same time, he praised the important role of the National Human Rights Committee and its leadership in the success of the training workshops, in addition to its international and regional influence in initiatives related to protecting and promoting human rights.